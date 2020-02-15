Court ruling on SAA retrenchments a ‘travesty of justice’, says Numsa
Numsa and Sacca, the two key unions at the airline, approached the court to apply for an interdict against retrenchments without sufficient consultation.
JOHANNESBURG – The Labour Court in Johannesburg has heard how unions have no reasonable grounds to suspect there are planned retrenchments at South African Airways (SAA).
Two key unions at the airline approached the court to apply for an interdict against retrenchments without sufficient consultation.
They are accusing SAA of flouting procedures by not engaging all parties before implementing plans that led to job cuts.
The court rejected their first application and reserved judgement in their appeal.
While unions are adamant SAA's decision to cancel almost a dozen flights amounts to retrenchments, the airline has argued that this is not necessarily the case.
National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “What for us is completely unacceptable about this decision is that we view it as a travesty of justice. What the labour court has done, is to take away workers’ rights to have meaningful engagements when retrenchments are taking place.”
