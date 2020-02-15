Cosatu: Interests of sacked KZN members come ahead of relations with ANC
Cosatu has announced it will stop all meetings with the governing party in the province until axed municipal workers in Newcastle and Ugu districts are reinstated.
DURBAN –The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it is not worried that it may severe its relations with the African National Congress (ANC) by criticizing it in KwaZulu-Natal.
Over 300 workers have been fired at the two municipalities in the past three months.
The two district municipalities have fired workers en-masse because they took part in illegal protests and hampered service delivery.
However, Cosatu says the dismissals were unlawful and they demand the reinstatement of the workers.
General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says although they are affiliated with the ANC, they will not allow the governing party to take advantage of them.
“For us the first point is to defend the interests of our members. We will support the ANC where it’s necessary, but we will be the first, when the ANC or the ANC government does something wrong, to be on the street to protest and communicate a message.”
The trade union has vowed to mount pressure on the provincial government until the workers are reinstated.
