Cops hunt 4 men who shot, killed officer in his Mfuleni home
The group stormed into constable Mlungisi Ranaka's home earlier this week demanding his work firearm.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for four men who shot and killed an officer at his home in Mfuleni.
He was unable to adhere to their demands as he did not have his service pistol at home.
They also robbed the officer's house.
National Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili said, “The suspects then shot him in the head and fled the scene with his personal belongings including two television sets. 38-year-old Ranaka is originally from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape. He served for 12 years, eight of which was at the special task force in Cape Town.”
The police have put a 72-hour activation plan in place to track down the suspects.
Authorities are also calling on the public to assist with information.
Just last month, a constable stationed at Cape Town central police station was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Meanwhile, in Vierfontein in the Free State suspects also opened fire on officers last weekend a sergeant was killed while his colleague was wounded.
