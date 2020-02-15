View all in Latest
Go

Cape Town dazzled by dashing Tunzi

Tunzi hails from the Eastern Cape, and studied public relations management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been hailed as a role model for young South Africans. Tunzi, who has shown that anyone can achieve their dreams regardless of their background, dazzled the streets of Cape Town on Friday.

The city celebrated her triumph on the world stage during her homecoming tour which began last week.

The Eastern Cape born pageant winner was crowned Miss Universe in December last year.

The people of Cape Town beamed with pride and filled the streets of the Mother City, to cheer for Tunzi.

Flawlessly dressed, with her crown and sash, she sat on a float and waved at adoring fans.

Workers came out of office buildings and motorists snapped pictures from outside of their vehicles.

Tunzi hails from the Eastern Cape, and studied public relations management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

