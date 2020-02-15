A month on, Khayelitsha community still hopeful missing twin will be found

Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched in Parow on the 16 January allegedly by a woman posing as a social worker to gain the trust of the mother.

CAPE TOWN – A Khayelitsha ward councillor says the community hasn't given up hope of finding a two-month-old baby who was kidnapped four weeks ago.

Police arrested 18-year-old Karabo Tau in connection with the kidnapping and the matriculant was released on bail earlier this week.

It's been four weeks since Tiwane, who has a twin brother, was last seen by his family.

Khayelitsha Ward Councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi says community members are hopeful the infant will be found and returned to his other.

Zwelitsha residents have been blocking streets in the area with burning tyres since Wednesday afternoon when kidnapping accused Karabo Tau was granted bail in the Bellville Magistrates Court.

Ngwekazi says the community feels the court has failed them by granting Tau bail while the child is still missing.

Tau, who claims she confessed to police under duress and has had her alibi corroborated, is due back in the dock next month.

The state this week withdrew kidnapping charges against Tau's co-accused, 22-year-old Ely Kibunda, pending further investigation.