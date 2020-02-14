Zwelitsha residents burn tyres in protest over Karabo Tau bail

Karabo Tau (18) is accused of snatching two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane in Parow last month while posing as a social worker to gain the trust of the child's mother.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha residents have voiced their dissatisfaction after a teenager accused of kidnapping a baby was granted bail.

The matriculant was granted R2,000 bail in the Bellville Magistrates Court this week after spending almost a month behind bars.

On the same day, the State withdrew kidnapping charges against Tau's co-accused, 22-year-old Ely Kibunda, pending further investigation.

A section of Baden Powell Drive in Khayelitsha has been the scene of violent protests by Zwelitsha residents.

They're angry that Tau was granted bail.

Community members have been blocking the road with burning tyres ever since the accused was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Khayelitsha Ward Councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi said that the community was unhappy with the court's decision to release Tau while little Kwahlelwa Tiwane has still not been found.

"People are very angry. They are trying to show their frustration as they feel they've been let down by the law. We are all still trying to find the baby."

Thursday marked four weeks since the infant was kidnapped in Parow.

Tau, who claimed that she confessed to police under duress and has had her alibi corroborated, is due back in the dock next month.