'You really make us proud': Ramaphosa starstruck over Zozi & Siya Kolisi at Sona
Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi and World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, were invited as special guests to the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
JOHANNESBURG - After having to face all the chaos of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa got to take a moment to speak to two of South Africa shining stars.
Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi and World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, were invited as special guests to Sona.
Kolisi attended in his formal Springbok blazer and Tunzi in her Miss Universe sash.
It was the first time Ramaphosa met Tunzi after her Miss Universe crowning.
The president beamed with pride as he said to the two: "It was really good to see you there... You really made us proud."
The pair also expressed their gratitude to Ramaphosa for being invited.
Watch the clip below.
It really felt good to have Springboks Captain @SiyaKolisi_Bear and our Miss Universe @ZoziTunzi in Parliament for #SONA2020. They make us really proud as a nation. #GrowSA pic.twitter.com/cdrn9YXzgR— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 13, 2020
More in Local
-
Malema: There is no Constitution for Ramaphosa and a Constitution for Zuma
-
PIC not yet approached on plan to use pensions to bail out Eskom
-
NUM: Eskom's voluntary exit packages precursor to mass job cuts
-
Court dismisses Numsa, Sacca's urgent bid to halt SAA retrenchments
-
Opposition parties weigh in on Ramaphosa’s plan to fix struggling municipalities
-
Sovereign wealth fund & state bank coming, Ramaphosa reveals in Sona
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.