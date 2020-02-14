'You really make us proud': Ramaphosa starstruck over Zozi & Siya Kolisi at Sona

Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi and World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, were invited as special guests to the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

JOHANNESBURG - After having to face all the chaos of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa got to take a moment to speak to two of South Africa shining stars.

Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi and World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, were invited as special guests to Sona.

Kolisi attended in his formal Springbok blazer and Tunzi in her Miss Universe sash.

It was the first time Ramaphosa met Tunzi after her Miss Universe crowning.

The president beamed with pride as he said to the two: "It was really good to see you there... You really made us proud."

The pair also expressed their gratitude to Ramaphosa for being invited.

Watch the clip below.