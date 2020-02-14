WC Premier Winde looking to quickly implement Ramaphosa's IPP announcement

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night announced that municipalities in good financial standing would be allowed to buy electricity directly from IPPs.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the right to buy electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) needed to be implemented as soon as possible.

In 2015, the City of Cape Town approached then Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, requesting a Section 34 determination that would allow it to procure renewable energy outside of Eskom.

The city's court bid seeking clarity on the issue is before the Gauteng High Court.

Wind said that the process to procure power should now be expedited.

"I'm looking forward to implementing it as quickly as possible in our region and see some independent power producers putting own generation into areas where they can do it, not only mines but other areas as well, so that's really encouraging for me."

The UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said that government's plans on how to address challenges regarding energy security were still too vague.

"We welcome these initiatives but our concerns are that even though the president still talks about government's issues, there are still specific measures."

