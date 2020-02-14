Vanderbijlpark pupil (17) arrested for alleged drug dealing at school
The pupil was arrested at Sapphire Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark after he was found in possession of crystal meth on school grounds.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Vaal are investigating claims that a 17-year-old boy has been dealing drugs at his school.
The police’s Kay Makhubela said a safety operation was conducted at the school where weapons and other prohibited items were found among pupils.
Makhubela said the school child was given the drugs to sell at a cost of R50.
“One learner was found in possession of drugs and took us to the person who sent him to sell them at school. However, we could not find anyone in the house. An inquiry was open so that we can be able to find the dealer of the drugs. The child was released to the family so that we can investigate the matter,” he said.
