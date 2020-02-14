Tithe blunder: Woman demands a refund from Rhema church
Sharon James paid money into Rhema’s account last month and has been trying desperately to get her money back without success.
JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg woman is furious with the Rhema Bible Church, claiming it’s dragging its feet in reimbursing her after she mistakenly made a large deposit into the establishment’s account.
James paid all her month's earnings to the Rhema Bible Church but said it was a mistake.
She had intended to transfer tithe - which was meant to be 10% of her salary - but ended up transferring all of her pay.
A distressed James said the church made it difficult for her to get her money back and was even treated with hostility.
“I went to Rhema because one of the PAs told me I must come there with proof of payment, bank statement and my ID. I went to Rhema and [was told] very nicely, and very politely, to leave the building, and they don’t refund money.”
In the three weeks that James tried to get the church to co-operate, she said suffered financially and was unable to pay her debts.
The church has acknowledged the money was paid into its account and said it would do right by its congregant.
