Time for new approach to dealing with SA's problems - Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that it was time for a new approach to dealing with South Africa's problems.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, he acknowledged that his government had not done enough to address the nation's economic challenges and mitigate the effects of devastating power cuts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a very different State of the Nation Address to his last one, with not a bullet train in sight.

Instead, he started with a frank assessment of the state of South Africa.

"The recovery of our economy has stalled, its persistent energy shortages have disrupted businesses and also people's lives. Even our state-owned enterprises are in distress."

After two years as president, Ramaphosa has established and reinforced his leadership style preferencing partnerships with various sectors of society from organised labour to big business and civil society organisations.

Those partnerships have given rise to the job summit, investor conferences and gender-based violence gatherings and in spite of criticism from some parts of the nation, Ramaphosa maintained that these gatherings had achieved a lot.

But he conceded that those interventions alone had not been enough to address the country’s challenges.

"It has not been enough to free our economy from the grim inheritance of our past nor from the mistakes that we ourselves have made."

Now, he said, it was time to change tack.

With promises to clean up public spending, finally galvanise the IPP programme and sort out the nation's ailing SOEs, there's a lot of work ahead for Ramaphosa and the team he's gathered around him.