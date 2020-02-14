'The River' bags 15 Saftas nominations

Leading the pack with the most nominations is the popular telenovela 'The River', which raked in 15 nominations across numerous categories, followed by Mzansi Magic’s 'Isibaya' and Showmax’s 'Lockdown' with 11 each.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Film and Video Foundation on Friday announced the 14th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

This year, the will celebrate South Africa’s local film and television industry under the theme #LoveSATalent.

Leading the pack with the most nominations is DSTV's 1Magic popular telenovela The River, which raked in 15 nominations across numerous categories, followed by Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya and Showmax’s Lockdown with 11 nominations respectively.

Other notable nominations are that of best actress in a TV drama where Dawn King, Zola Nombona and Florence Masebe will be competing for the title. Hlomla Dandala, Deon Lotz and Seputla Sebogodi will be competing for the best supporting actor title in a TV drama series.

