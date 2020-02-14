Suspect arrested for librarian Clodine Nuys' murder

Clodine Nuys' body was found behind a local creche earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - A man's been arrested for the murder of a woman near the Great Brak River.

The 24-year-old was apprehended on Thursday.

Nuys went to work on Tuesday but never returned home.

Her family became worried and went looking for her.

When they couldn't find her, they alerted police.

Later that evening her body was discovered.

Her hands and feet were bound.

The police's investigation led officers to the home of a man in Jonkersberg. The suspects tried to flee but was eventually cornered.

He'll appear in court on Monday.