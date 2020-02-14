Search continues for Tazne van Wyk (8) as CoCT dept offers R10k reward
She was allegedly taken when she visited a tuckshop near her Elsies River home in Connaught Estate.
CAPE TOWN - It's been a week since 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk was kidnapped in Elsies River.
A reward is now being offered for information that could lead to tracing the missing girl and her alleged kidnapper, 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker.
The search for the young girl continues, as authorities follow up on more leads to locate Tazne Van Wyk.
The provincial Department of Community Safety is offering a R10,000 reward for information leading to the location of the child and her alleged kidnapper.
Meanwhile, an outraged Elsies River community this week acted on misinformation around the suspect's whereabouts.
The department's Cayla Murray said that the public has been urged not to take matters into their own hands.
"All patrols must be reported to the local SAPS station commander to nsure the safety of those on patrols and the im,proved distribution of information to aid SAPS in their investigation."
Murray said that those who'd like to claim the monetary reward could contact the department or police.
