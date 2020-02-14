View all in Latest
Go

Ramaphosa slams EFF for delaying Sona

Ramaphosa spoke to the media on Friday shortly after teeing off during the annual Presidential Golf Challenge in Melkbosstrand.

Members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party object as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP
Members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party object as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for delaying his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa spoke to the media on Friday shortly after teeing off during the annual Presidential Golf Challenge in Melkbosstrand.

The event is hosted each year after the State of the Nation Address.

The president said that it was disappointing that his speech was delayed by nearly two hours.

"It was a delay that imposed on, not only the members of Parliament but on the people of South Africa in their home and wherever they were waiting to hear the state of the nation, so it was most unfortunate, as far as I'm concerned."

'Pravin must go!' EFF disruption forces Sona suspension

Members of the EFF did their best to disrupt proceedings, raising points of order. They first objected to former President FW de Klerk's presence, before demanding Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan be sacked.

Ramaphosa said that the party showed complete disregard for people who wanted to hear his speech.

MPs have since resolved to tighten the rules of Parliament to prevent future delays and disruptions.

WATCH: 'Protests' in Parliament denies SA the opportunity to hear Sona - De Lille

