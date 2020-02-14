Ramaphosa missed opportunity to be more decisive on SOEs - opposition parties

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that years of state capture, corruption and mismanagement had crippled the country's SOEs like South African Airways (SAA) and Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties said that President Cyril Ramaphosa missed an opportunity to be more decisive in dealing with state-owned enterprises during his State of the Nation Address.

In his speech, Ramaphosa said that years of state capture, corruption and mismanagement had crippled the country's SOEs like South African Airways (SAA) and Eskom.

The president told MPs he would be consulting with the presidential SOE council to start the process of rationalising state-owned entities to make them more sustainable.

He used SAA as the prime example of how state capture and mismanagement could run an SOE into the ground.

Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Solly Malatsi believed government needed to rethink its approach to SOEs, saying it was not sustainable for the state to own everything in every sector.

"I think he missed a golden opportunity to be more decisive about the future of state-owned enterprises. The reality is that the state can't own everything."

IFP chief whip Narend Singh wanted constant and consistent report backs on SOEs to create confidence.

"If there's continual reporting every quarter or so, then I think we will have a little more confidence moving forward."

The UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was disappointed that Ramaphosa gave no concrete measures on how to deal with SOEs, while the FF Plus said that he failed to say anything new.

WATCH: Politicians react to Sona