Ramaphosa missed opportunity to be more decisive on SOEs - opposition parties
In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that years of state capture, corruption and mismanagement had crippled the country's SOEs like South African Airways (SAA) and Eskom.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties said that President Cyril Ramaphosa missed an opportunity to be more decisive in dealing with state-owned enterprises during his State of the Nation Address.
In his speech, Ramaphosa said that years of state capture, corruption and mismanagement had crippled the country's SOEs like South African Airways (SAA) and Eskom.
The president told MPs he would be consulting with the presidential SOE council to start the process of rationalising state-owned entities to make them more sustainable.
He used SAA as the prime example of how state capture and mismanagement could run an SOE into the ground.
Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Solly Malatsi believed government needed to rethink its approach to SOEs, saying it was not sustainable for the state to own everything in every sector.
"I think he missed a golden opportunity to be more decisive about the future of state-owned enterprises. The reality is that the state can't own everything."
IFP chief whip Narend Singh wanted constant and consistent report backs on SOEs to create confidence.
"If there's continual reporting every quarter or so, then I think we will have a little more confidence moving forward."
The UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was disappointed that Ramaphosa gave no concrete measures on how to deal with SOEs, while the FF Plus said that he failed to say anything new.
WATCH: Politicians react to Sona
More in Politics
-
Malema: If you want a proper occasion, normalise South Africa
-
EFF MPs to face a parly inquiry after disrupting Sona
-
Load shedding has severely affected efforts to rebuild economy - Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa: We must make SA work for young people, so they can work for SA
-
WC Premier Winde looking to quickly implement Ramaphosa's IPP announcement
-
Time for new approach to dealing with SA's problems - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.