Prayer tent belonging to Shepherd Bushiri's church set alight

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Prayer tent belonging to Shepherd Bushiri's church set alight

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church at the Pretoria Showgrounds on Wednesday night.

A prayer tent belonging to Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church was set alight on 12 February 2020. Picture: @MujuruShow/Twitter
A prayer tent belonging to Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church was set alight on 12 February 2020. Picture: @MujuruShow/Twitter
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a malicious damage to property case after a prayer tent was set alight at self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church at the Pretoria Showgrounds on Wednesday night.

Details around how it happened were still unclear.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said no arrests had yet been made.

“So far, the cause of the fire is unknown and we will continue with our investigations,” he said.

The church was not available for comment.

This was not the first time the church was in the news. Bushiri and his wife Mary are expected to go on trial later this year facing fraud and money-laundering charges in the High Court in Pretoria.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA