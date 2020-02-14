Prayer tent belonging to Shepherd Bushiri's church set alight

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church at the Pretoria Showgrounds on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a malicious damage to property case after a prayer tent was set alight at self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria.

Details around how it happened were still unclear.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said no arrests had yet been made.

“So far, the cause of the fire is unknown and we will continue with our investigations,” he said.



The church was not available for comment.

This was not the first time the church was in the news. Bushiri and his wife Mary are expected to go on trial later this year facing fraud and money-laundering charges in the High Court in Pretoria.