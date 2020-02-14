Police make gruesome discovery of missing Klerksdorp toddler’s body

Police have confirmed that they have found the body of kidnapped Mpho Kgoroyadira in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – The extensive search for a 15-month-year old baby who was kidnapped almost two weeks ago has ended in tragedy.

Police have confirmed that they have found the body of kidnapped Mpho Kgoroyadira in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, on Thursday.

The toddler's decomposing body was found hidden under a rock not far from her family home where she was snatched.

She was sleeping with her 22-year-old mother in the house when an unknown suspect broke in and took her.