PE girl (2) killed in shooting, brother, mother wounded

Gunmen fired shots through their bedroom window while the mother and her children were sleeping.

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old girl was killed and her six-year-old brother and their mother were wounded in a shooting in Port Elizabeth.

The shooting happened at a house in Booysens Park on Wednesday night.

Police have yet to find those responsible for the attack.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "The two-year-old was fatally wounded and her brother, aged six, sustained a gunshot wound to his knee. The mother also sustained a gunshot wound to her stomach. All three were taken to hospital. The two-year-old died on her way to hospital."