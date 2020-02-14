Memorial service under way for Ferndale High pupil who fell from balcony

Sixteen-year-old Kelebogile Molopyane fell from the third-floor balcony of the school’s building last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Pupils from Ferndale High School will remember their classmate who fell to his death at a memorial service Friday.

Officials from the Gauteng Education Department are also expected to attend the service on Friday afternoon.

A picture of Molopyane has been placed on the podium where his peers and teachers will share their fondest memories of him.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi will also address pupils at the service.

He said that Molopyane’s death was a tragedy and had left a sombre mood at the school.

The grade 10 pupils fell following an epileptic seizure and died in hospital.