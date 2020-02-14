Malema: There is no Constitution for Ramaphosa and a Constitution for Zuma
EFF leader Julius Malema has questioned why NGOs and the media were yet to make the president reveal who funded his CR17 election campaign.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that nothing new came out of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Malema was briefing the media in Cape Town on Friday morning after his party staged a walkout in Parliament ahead of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.
WATCH: 'It's the EFF or Pravin' - Julius Malema on Sona disruption
The EFF called on the president to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Malema said that Gordhan was at the centre of the collapse of state-owned enterprises.
The party also objected to the presence of former President FW de Klerk, whom they labelled a "murderer" and an apologist for apartheid and Ramaphosa's failure to meet their ultimatum for him to fire Gordhan.
Malema also questioned why NGOs and the media were yet to make the president reveal who funded his CR17 election campaign.
The president wants a review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on his campaign funding, which she said he had lied about.
Malema said that people had double standards on who to hold accountable.
"Where are the NGOs who were shouting the loudest during Zuma's time? Why were they not in court when we were demanding he must open those sealed documents that are hiding emails and the bank statements of CR17? Why is the media not in court with us to demand that the president be held accountable. There is no Constitution for Ramapahosa and a Constitution for Zuma."
EFF MPs are set to face a parliamentary inquiry into their conduct after delaying the start of Ramaphosa's address by more than 90 minutes.
