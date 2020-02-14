Malema: If you want a proper occasion, normalise South Africa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that Parliament's State of the Nation Address was detached from the reality of South Africa.

Malema and fellow EFF MPs on Thursday night demanded that former President FW de Klerk leave the National Assembly chamber, calling De Klerk a "man with blood on his hands" and an "unrepentant apartheid apologist".

The party also gunned for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's sacking, saying that he lacked the capacity to run state-owned-enterprises.

Malema said that they couldn't listen to Ramaphosa's speech, as if things were normal.

"The EFF is not going to be part of such nonsense. We've said to the president 'fire Pravin and fire him now'. We've made our point. We can't sit under the same roof with Pravin and we can't sit under the same roof with De Klerk."

Malema said that anyone who failed at holding ministers accountable would not have the EFF's respect.

"This Parliament is an activist's Parliament. It is a Parliament where all types of issues, including uncomfortable issues must be raised irrespective of the occasion. If you want a proper occasion, a normal occasion, normalise South Africa."

