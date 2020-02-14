Malema: If you want a proper occasion, normalise South Africa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Malema: If you want a proper occasion, normalise South Africa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that Parliament's State of the Nation Address was detached from the reality of South Africa.

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), speaks to members of the media after the EFF disrupted the State of the Nation Address and then decided to leave before South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his address, at the opening of the South African Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP
Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), speaks to members of the media after the EFF disrupted the State of the Nation Address and then decided to leave before South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his address, at the opening of the South African Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that Parliament's State of the Nation Address was detached from the reality of South Africa.

Malema and fellow EFF MPs on Thursday night demanded that former President FW de Klerk leave the National Assembly chamber, calling De Klerk a "man with blood on his hands" and an "unrepentant apartheid apologist".

WATCH: 'De Klerk is an apartheid apologist'- EFF disrupts Sona

The party also gunned for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's sacking, saying that he lacked the capacity to run state-owned-enterprises.

Malema said that they couldn't listen to Ramaphosa's speech, as if things were normal.

"The EFF is not going to be part of such nonsense. We've said to the president 'fire Pravin and fire him now'. We've made our point. We can't sit under the same roof with Pravin and we can't sit under the same roof with De Klerk."

Malema said that anyone who failed at holding ministers accountable would not have the EFF's respect.

"This Parliament is an activist's Parliament. It is a Parliament where all types of issues, including uncomfortable issues must be raised irrespective of the occasion. If you want a proper occasion, a normal occasion, normalise South Africa."

WATCH: 'It's the EFF or Pravin' - Julius Malema on Sona disruption

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA