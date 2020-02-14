Malema: If you want a proper occasion, normalise South Africa
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that Parliament's State of the Nation Address was detached from the reality of South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that Parliament's State of the Nation Address was detached from the reality of South Africa.
Malema and fellow EFF MPs on Thursday night demanded that former President FW de Klerk leave the National Assembly chamber, calling De Klerk a "man with blood on his hands" and an "unrepentant apartheid apologist".
WATCH: 'De Klerk is an apartheid apologist'- EFF disrupts Sona
The party also gunned for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's sacking, saying that he lacked the capacity to run state-owned-enterprises.
Malema said that they couldn't listen to Ramaphosa's speech, as if things were normal.
"The EFF is not going to be part of such nonsense. We've said to the president 'fire Pravin and fire him now'. We've made our point. We can't sit under the same roof with Pravin and we can't sit under the same roof with De Klerk."
Malema said that anyone who failed at holding ministers accountable would not have the EFF's respect.
"This Parliament is an activist's Parliament. It is a Parliament where all types of issues, including uncomfortable issues must be raised irrespective of the occasion. If you want a proper occasion, a normal occasion, normalise South Africa."
WATCH: 'It's the EFF or Pravin' - Julius Malema on Sona disruption
More in Politics
-
EFF MPs to face a parly inquiry after disrupting Sona
-
Load shedding has severely affected efforts to rebuild economy - Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa missed opportunity to be more decisive on SOEs - opposition parties
-
Ramaphosa: We must make SA work for young people, so they can work for SA
-
WC Premier Winde looking to quickly implement Ramaphosa's IPP announcement
-
Time for new approach to dealing with SA's problems - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.