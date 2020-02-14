Judgment reserved in unions’ appeal to halt SAA retrenchments
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association want to stop SAA from laying-off workers as part of its turnaround strategy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has reserved judgment in the appeal brought by two unions who want to interdict retrenchments at the South African Airways (SAA) on Friday.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) want to stop SAA from laying-off workers as part of its turnaround strategy.
The court in Johannesburg dismissed their initial application and has now reserved judgment in their appeal.
SAA is desperate to cut costs and in the last few months, it has cancelled dozens of local, regional and international flights.
UNIONS SHOCKED
Unions said they were shocked by the Labour Court judgment dismissing their latest bid to clamp down on job cuts at SAA.
The court in Johannesburg on Friday rejected an application brought by Numsa and the SACCA who wanted to prevent the airline from introducing retrenchments.
Judge Graham Moshoana threw the matter out – explaining that there are no reasonable grounds to assume SAA is going ahead with the layoffs.
While unions understand that retrenchments could take place at SAA, they’re pushing back against what they say was a lack of consultation in the process.
The unions are accusing SAA of laying the groundwork to initiate retrenchments at a whim by cancelling close to a dozen flights.
The crew association’s Zazi Sibanyoni said workers were already feeling the impact of the cancellations.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they would not be taking this judgment laying down.
Business rescue practitioners have been at pains to explain that every effort is being taken to limit the impact of job losses in SAA and its subsidiaries.
More in Business
-
Reserve Bank starts process to sell its 50% stake in African Bank
-
PIC not yet approached on plan to use pensions to bail out Eskom
-
NUM: Eskom's voluntary exit packages precursor to mass job cuts
-
Court dismisses Numsa, Sacca's urgent bid to halt SAA retrenchments
-
Rand firmer after Ramaphosa's speech
-
Sovereign wealth fund & state bank coming, Ramaphosa reveals in Sona
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.