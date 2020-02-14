Home Affairs working hard to deal with SA's porous borders, says Motsoaledi

Speaking on 702, Aaron Motsoaledi said they are working to correct this with the implementation of the Border Management Authority which has been in the making since 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that his department was working very hard to deal with the issue surrounding South Africa's porous borders.

Speaking on 702, Motsoaledi said they are working to correct this with the implementation of the Border Management Authority which has been in the making since 2013.

The minister said the legislation was being finalised.

"On our side, we are not waiting for that act to be passed. There is already a coordinator, a team, a plan. There is already preparation to establish a border management authority."

