'Heartbroken' Zindzi Mandela hits out at De Klerk 'justification' for apartheid

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

'Heartbroken' Zindzi Mandela hits out at De Klerk 'justification' for apartheid

FW de Klerk was labelled an apartheid apologist by the EFF following a recent interview he did with the SABC.

FILE: Zindzi Mandela at the premiere of 'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' in Hollywood in 2013. Picture: AFP
FILE: Zindzi Mandela at the premiere of 'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' in Hollywood in 2013. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi Mandela took to Twitter on Friday morning, saying she was heartbroken about what happened to her mother and many others under FW de Klerk’s watch during apartheid.

De Klerk was labelled an apartheid apologist by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) following a recent interview he did with the SABC.

The United Nations (UN) proclaimed that apartheid was a crime against humanity. However, during that interview with the public broadcaster De Klerk said he did not fully agree with the UN’s statement.

“I am not justifying apartheid in any way whatsoever… I profusely apologised for that but there is a difference between calling something a crime – genocide is a crime – apartheid cannot be [a crime against humanity]. More people died because of black-on-black violence than because of apartheid,” De Klerk told the SABC.

_WATCH: FW de Klerk’s SABC interview _

Zindzi Mandela tweeted a photo of her mother Winnie Madikizela Mandela being handled by white police officers during apartheid.

She said according to De Klerk’s interview, he justified this.

“As a loyal and dedicated member of @MYANC [ANC] I am heartbroken this happened to my mother and many others under De Klerk's watch. According to his interview, he justified this, therefore saying that my mother and others deserved this aggression. What do we stand for?”

WATCH: 'De Klerk is an apartheid apologist'- EFF disrupts Sona

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA