'Heartbroken' Zindzi Mandela hits out at De Klerk 'justification' for apartheid
FW de Klerk was labelled an apartheid apologist by the EFF following a recent interview he did with the SABC.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi Mandela took to Twitter on Friday morning, saying she was heartbroken about what happened to her mother and many others under FW de Klerk’s watch during apartheid.
De Klerk was labelled an apartheid apologist by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) following a recent interview he did with the SABC.
The United Nations (UN) proclaimed that apartheid was a crime against humanity. However, during that interview with the public broadcaster De Klerk said he did not fully agree with the UN’s statement.
“I am not justifying apartheid in any way whatsoever… I profusely apologised for that but there is a difference between calling something a crime – genocide is a crime – apartheid cannot be [a crime against humanity]. More people died because of black-on-black violence than because of apartheid,” De Klerk told the SABC.
_WATCH: FW de Klerk’s SABC interview _
Zindzi Mandela tweeted a photo of her mother Winnie Madikizela Mandela being handled by white police officers during apartheid.
She said according to De Klerk’s interview, he justified this.
“As a loyal and dedicated member of @MYANC [ANC] I am heartbroken this happened to my mother and many others under De Klerk's watch. According to his interview, he justified this, therefore saying that my mother and others deserved this aggression. What do we stand for?”
As a loyal and dedicated member of @MYANC I am heartbroken💔this happened to my Mother and many others under De Klerk's watch. According to his interview, he justified this, therefore saying that that my Mother and others deserved this aggression. What do we stand for? pic.twitter.com/wN0dPorOQ2— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) February 13, 2020
WATCH: 'De Klerk is an apartheid apologist'- EFF disrupts Sona
