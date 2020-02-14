View all in Latest
Gone in a flash: Owner of stolen Lamborghini Urus offers R20k for leads

It’s alleged owners of high-end vehicles receive calls where they are told there is something wrong with their cars and they are requested to return them to the dealership.

Missing Lamborghini Urus. Picture: Twitter.
Missing Lamborghini Urus. Picture: Twitter.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – If you own a luxury car and live in Gauteng, you may be a target of what appears to be the latest scam that saw the owner of a Lamborghini Urus put up a R200,000 reward on Friday for the successful return of his car.

According to community publication, the BedfordEdenvale News, the vehicle – which is valued at over R3 million – went missing on 4 February 2020 in Bedfordview.

It’s alleged owners of high-end vehicles receive calls where they are told there is something wrong with their cars and they are requested to return them to the dealership.

The cars are then collected on a flatbed trailer and when the owners call the dealership to check progress, they learn the horrible news that their car never arrived.

On Twitter, an image of the car has been shared with many speculating that it is no longer in the country.

While luxury car owners have been warned to be vigilant, a private investigator has urged anyone with any information of the missing car to come forward.

