Girl (2) killed after gunmen open fire on PE mother and her children

The girl died on the way to hospital while her brother was shot in the leg and their mother was wounded in the stomach.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A mother and her six-year-old son are recovering in hospital after they were shot and wounded in their home in Booysens Park.

The woman's two-year-old daughter was killed in the shooting on Wednesday night.

Police say the woman and her two children were asleep when gunmen approached their home just before midnight.

The men started shooting at them through one of the windows.

The little girl died on the way to the hospital.

Her brother was shot in the leg and their mother was wounded in the stomach.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said they were appealing to the public to help find the perpetrators.

“The provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga assured the community that police will be working around the clock to hunt down these suspects.”

Police have yet to establish the motive.

Comments

