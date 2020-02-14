George rescue crews to continue search for man missing at sea
The 58-year-old man's believed to have fallen off the rocks while fishing with a friend at the Gwaing River mouth on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Rescuers will on Friday continue to search for a fisherman who is missing at sea in George.
The 58-year-old man's believed to have fallen off the rocks while fishing with a friend at the Gwaing River mouth on Thursday.
His friend notified authorities and a search commenced.
There was however still no sign of the Pacaltsdorp resident.
The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon: "The friend had to hike some distance to reach a cellphone signal to raise the alarm. NSRI Wilderness dut crew activated the NSRI rescue swimmers who responded directly to the scene. Despite an extensive search, no sign of the missing man has been found."
More in Local
-
Search continues for Tazne van Wyk (8) as CoCT dept offers R10k reward
-
Time for new approach to dealing with SA's problems - Ramaphosa
-
Eskom confident it can keep the lights on for third straight day
-
'This year, we fix fundamentals': Ramaphosa's Sona puts economy, growth at fore
-
Govt to establish sovereign wealth fund, state bank - Ramaphosa
-
Sona 2020: How Ramaphosa will prioritise women's businesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.