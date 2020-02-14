George rescue crews to continue search for man missing at sea

The 58-year-old man's believed to have fallen off the rocks while fishing with a friend at the Gwaing River mouth on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Rescuers will on Friday continue to search for a fisherman who is missing at sea in George.

The 58-year-old man's believed to have fallen off the rocks while fishing with a friend at the Gwaing River mouth on Thursday.

His friend notified authorities and a search commenced.

There was however still no sign of the Pacaltsdorp resident.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon: "The friend had to hike some distance to reach a cellphone signal to raise the alarm. NSRI Wilderness dut crew activated the NSRI rescue swimmers who responded directly to the scene. Despite an extensive search, no sign of the missing man has been found."