Fuel price drop on the cards in March - AA
The Automobile Association said it expected fuel prices to decrease further because of a steady decline in international oil prices.
JOHANNESBURG – There might be some relief for motorists at the pumps next month.
On Friday, the Automobile Association said it expected fuel prices to decrease further because of a steady decline in international oil prices.
Spokesperson Layton Beard said: “Based on the current data, we are looking at around 14 to 25 cents decrease for petrol; around 55 cents for diesel and 6 cents for illuminating paraffin – which is very good news for consumers. This is off the back of the oil - which has really surged in the last couple of weeks. The big concerns remain the weakening rand. If the rand continues to weaken and the oil can’t hold its ground, then these decreases may be less than what we are predicting.”
More in Local
-
Police make gruesome discovery of missing Klerksdorp toddler’s body
-
Rand firmer after Ramaphosa's speech, stocks flat
-
Girl (2) killed after gunmen open fire on PE mother and her children
-
5 of 11 protesting DUT students released after brief arrest
-
Cannabis industry high on news of commercialisation, regulation by govt
-
Chinese ambassador dismisses allegations of coronavirus origin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.