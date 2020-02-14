Eskom confident it can keep the lights on for third straight day
The power utility said improvements to the power grid meant that it had enough generating capacity to operate without implementing load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it should be able to keep the electricity on for a third consecutive day on Friday.
The power utility said improvements to the power grid meant that it had enough generating capacity to operate without implementing load shedding.
• Sona 2020: Load shedding to stay, SAA restructuring, & more plans
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Breakdowns are just over 10,500 megawatts and we do have sufficient capacity to generate electricity without implementing load shedding. However, we do urge customers to use electricity sparingly.”
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 13, 2020
Date: 13 February 2020
No loadshedding expected tomorrow@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/xPWSFAbkyA
