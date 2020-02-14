Mood tense after DUT student leader detained by campus security
About six private security guards overwhelmed him while he was walking on campus. It's not clear why he was detained.
DURBAN - The mood was tense at DUT's Steve Biko campus after KwaZulu-Natal police arrested five students on charges of public violence on Friday.
They're due to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court this afternoon.
Eyewitness News witnessed the detainment of one of the student leaders at the campus.
[#WATCH] The mood is tense at DUT's Steve Biko campus. KZN police say 5 students were arrested on charges of public violence earlier today. They are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's court this afternoon. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/q01NHf29xa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2020
EWN had a brief conversation with the student. He said that he was on his way to meet with his comrades to discuss how the students who were arrested earlier today could be released as soon as possible.
The same security personnel that detained the student approached EWN journalist Nkosikhona Duma and threatened him. They had mistaken him for a student and demanded that he delete the footage of the incident captured on his phone. One of the security guards threatened to throw him off a nearby hill if he refused.
Upon intense negotiations and the realisation that he was a journalist, the security guards let him go.
They told him that he must always carry proof with him that he was a journalist, otherwise, he might get hurt the next time.
