Court dismisses Numsa, Sacca's urgent bid to halt SAA retrenchments

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has dismissed an urgent application to stop retrenchments at SAA.

Unions Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association approached the court to interdict the airline from cutting jobs.

SAA business rescue practitioners last week cancelled 11 domestic and international routes as part of its cost cutting measures.

