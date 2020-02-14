Cosatu KZN threatens to disrupt govt operations over dismissed municipal workers

Over the last three months, more than 300 workers have been fired at the Newcastle and Ugu district municipalities.

DURBAN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday threatened to disrupt government operations in the province until dismissed municipal workers are reinstated.

The municipalities claim those dismissed staged illegal protests but Cosatu said they were fired for standing up against corrupt officials.

Earlier on Friday, the trade union federation staged a picket outside provincial government offices in Durban.

Cosatu’s provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said if their demands were not met, they would approach President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.

“If the provincial administration does not resolve the issues, we are prepared to go to sleep in Pretoria with our matter.”

The provincial government made it clear that it would not get involved in the dismissal of the workers.

Cooperative governance spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said: “The department respects municipalities as employers and we do not wish to be embroiled in employee-employer disputes.”

Ndlovu said the provincial government would assist the municipalities to deliver services to communities.