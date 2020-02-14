Cannabis industry high on news of commercialisation, regulation by govt

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Cannabis industry high on news of commercialisation, regulation by govt

In his Sona, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced government is to open and regulate the commercial use of hemp products and build the industry in line with global trends.

The 'Taste of Cannabis' exhibit at the Cape Town Cannabis Expo sold chocolates which were fashioned after marijuana plants. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
The 'Taste of Cannabis' exhibit at the Cape Town Cannabis Expo sold chocolates which were fashioned after marijuana plants. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The local cannabis industry on Friday said President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to take the industry to new heights was long overdue.

During his state of the nation address on Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced government is to open and regulate the commercial use of hemp products and build the industry in line with global trends.

AfriPlex opened the First Cannabis Testing Laboratory last year.

The company's Danie Nel said: “It’s long overdue. It’s the ideal opportunity for small farmers to participate in the value chain. The hemp industry has a lot to be developed. It’s not on the cultivation side that you have to put in place, like in the processing and the conversion of the fibres into fibre products.”

Marijuana activist Myrtle Clarke said she was elated that cannabis was finally being legitimised.

“We were very excited to hear two words, ‘commercialisation’ and ‘small farms’ in the same sentence. So, we need the arrests to stop, the police to stop acting with impunity and going into people’s houses even after the privacy judgment.”

WATCH: What you need to know about President Ramaphosa's Sona 2020

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA