5 of 11 protesting DUT students released after brief arrest

The students claim they were targeted and detained by private security because of their political activism.

DURBAN – Five of the 11 Durban University of Technology (DUT) students who were arrested earlier on Friday for alleged public violence have been released.

[#WATCH] The mood is tense at DUT's Steve Biko campus. KZN police say 5 students were arrested on charges of public violence earlier today. They are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's court this afternoon. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/q01NHf29xa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2020

Freed DUT students have accused the university of using an armed security company to threaten them into abandoning their demands.

The group's representative Sandiso Buthelezi said: “The case has not sat in court. The prosecutor has just said ‘no, this is not a case’, because they have not been found illegally doing something. They were found just on the street, moving around because they are affiliated to the EFF.”

Buthelezi said students had not received any money despite being approved by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

“The university must be shut down, it must suspend the academic programme until [they have sorted out] the issues of accommodation and allowances and the advanced diploma and BTech students must be funded. Allowances must be paid now.”

Six students remain in police custody on charges of public violence.

Their lawyer said they intended to plead not guilty.