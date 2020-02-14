View all in Latest
5 of 11 protesting DUT students released after brief arrest

The students claim they were targeted and detained by private security because of their political activism.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

DURBAN – Five of the 11 Durban University of Technology (DUT) students who were arrested earlier on Friday for alleged public violence have been released.

The students claim they were targeted and detained by private security because of their political activism.

Freed DUT students have accused the university of using an armed security company to threaten them into abandoning their demands.

The group's representative Sandiso Buthelezi said: “The case has not sat in court. The prosecutor has just said ‘no, this is not a case’, because they have not been found illegally doing something. They were found just on the street, moving around because they are affiliated to the EFF.”

Buthelezi said students had not received any money despite being approved by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

“The university must be shut down, it must suspend the academic programme until [they have sorted out] the issues of accommodation and allowances and the advanced diploma and BTech students must be funded. Allowances must be paid now.”

Six students remain in police custody on charges of public violence.

Their lawyer said they intended to plead not guilty.

