WC police hunting suspect in Jonkersberg librarian Clodine Nuys' murder

Clodine Nuys' body was found behind a local creche on Tuesday night.

Clodine Nuys. Picture: Facebook
Clodine Nuys. Picture: Facebook
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A manhunt has been launched for a suspect who killed a woman in Jonkersberg outside Great Brak River.

Clodine Nuys' body was found behind a local creche on Tuesday night.

Nuys went to work on Tuesday morning but when she didn't return home later that day, her family became worried.

After they went looking, they contacted police.

Her body was eventually found that evening.

The police's Malcolm Poje said they had identified a suspect.

"The investigation led the investigating team to a house in the same village where a young man is believed to be linked to the crime. However, on arrival at the house, the suspect fled the scene."

A post mortem will be conducted on Thursday.

