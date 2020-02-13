Sona 2020: EFF says ‘murderer’ De Klerk must leave Parliament
Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has risen on a point of order asking that former President FW de Klerk leave Parliament.
De Klerk is among attendees at President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the National Assembly on Thursday evening.
Malema said: "We have a murderer, a man who has the blood of innocent people on his hands in the House... We please request that De Klerk leave this house because he doesn't belong in this house. The man with blood on his hands should leave this Parliament."
Malema said it was incorrect for an invitation to have been sent to De Klerk because the people of Boipatong were turning in their graves after what the former president did to them.
“He’s an unrepentant apologist of apartheid who is not willing to accept that apartheid was crimes against humanity. Therefore, it is an insult to those who died and tortured in Vlakplaas under the instructions of De Klerk to have him sitting in a democratic Parliament.”
Speaker Thandi Modise responded to the leader of the red berets and said: “This sitting has been called for one item only, to give the president the space to address the nation. It is a convention that all former presidents who are still alive are invited to this sitting. The former president De Klerk has been invited because of that.”
Modise said she could not sustain the submission Malema made and ruled his point out of order.
Sona is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament and one of the rare occasions that brings together the three arms of the State under one roof.
It provides the president with an opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of South Africa, to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within the domestic and global contexts, to account to the nation on the work of government and to set out government’s programme of action. Traditionally, the president makes key government announcements during this important joint sitting of Parliament.
