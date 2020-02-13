Tuned out! South Africans share why they're not interested in watching Sona

Eyewitness News ran a poll on its social media pages, asking whether or not South Africans would be watching Sona and why.

JOHANNESBURG - While members of Parliament, dignitaries and special guests sit attentively to listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) 2020, it seems a number of South Africans won't be joining them via live TV broadcast.

Eyewitness News ran a poll on its social media pages, asking whether or not South Africans would be watching Sona and why.

This is Ramaphosa's fourth Sona in three years and despite much more peaceful proceedings and catchy phrases, not everyone is buying into what he has to say this time around. Here are some of the comments made by readers on why they will be flipping channels tonight.

Same old uninspiring song with different singer... EWN reader

It's the same empty promises like every year. EWN reader

Sorry to say but at this stage I really don't care about politics in this country. One thing is for sure, a voting station will never see me ever again... I'm not voting again for unemployment, load shedding, lack of service delivery... And the list goes on and on!!! EWN reader

What's the point. We all know what the state of the nation is. Bigger question [is] what is he going to do about the state of his incompetent Cabinet that is not interested in anything other than to take and take and take. All they want to spend time on is taking each other to court and demands left, right and centre. There is no sitting ever where anything positive is discussed and planned to lift this country. Dis net slegse en statistieke op die agenda. EWN reader

I won't waste my valuable time watching lies and empty promises. I had so much faith in CR when he became the president, now I remember the words of [Julius] Malema saying "Ramaphosa and Zuma are the same, they are cooked from the same pot, you can't cook chicken feet from the same pot and say this leotwana is different from the other one. No, they are the same. Ebile Ramaphosa is worse". I laughed but now I see he was telling the truth. EWN reader

If I have nothing better to do maybe I'll watch. I'm not even excited to see EFF interrupt because we all know how that's gonna go. EWN reader

We are slowly losing confidence in this guy. And 1 thing I have picked up is that he always disappears when hell breaks loose. EWN reader

However, those who will be watching said they wanted to hear what plans the president has to fix.

It is important as it is the blueprint for the year. I still have a spark of hope that he will deliver an honest, decisive, action/accountability- focussed SONA with real, brave solutions and a (few) lifeline(s) for the nation, which at this stage is critically ill. EWN reader

Perhaps a state of the nation should be used to report on progress made since the last two state of the nation addresses. It's high time that our leaders are held accountable. EWN reader