‘Thank you, SA!’: Tunzi moved by support from South Africans

This is the first time the 26-year-old has come home since being crowned last year.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: @Official_MissSA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said she was moved by the growing support from South Africans.

Tunzi concluded her Johannesburg leg of her homecoming tour on Thursday.

This is the first time the 26-year-old has come home since being crowned last year.

The 68th miss universe received a warm welcome from Johannesburg residents as she toured the city in a special open-top bus.

The parade started in Sandton and made its way through the CBD.

GALLERY: Zozi's back in Jozi

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Tunzi said she was happy that her win had so much impact on South Africans.

‘It’s a feeling I can never explain. When you’re doing something, you never know whether you’re inspiring someone, but to be able to see it matters. It makes me feel extremely happy.”

After the tour, Tunzi makes her way to Cape Town for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

