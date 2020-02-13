Taxi violence inquiry hears of serious capacity issues at Gauteng Transport Dept
Peter Dhlamini, who is the director in the department, testified at the commission on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The commission investigating taxi violence on Wednesday heard about severe staff shortages in the Gauteng Transport Department’s registration and monitoring wing, making it difficult to fulfil its duties.
Peter Dhlamini, who is the director in the department, testified at the commission. Dhlamini is in charge of conflict resolution and facilitating leadership elections for taxi associations in Gauteng.
In his testimony, Dlamini painted a picture of a short-staffed team with serious capacity issues and one that was not adequately trained in conflict resolution.
“If we had sufficient capacity we would be able to spot such blind spots which are also contributing towards the outbreak of violence within associations in the industry or even externally,” Dlamini said.
He also spoke about how police failed to assist the department, even in matters of criminality.
“Even if it’s clearly a criminal matter, in most cases they want us to sit down [and resolve the matter]. How do you sit down with a criminal?” he asked.
Dhlamini is expected to return to the stand briefly on Thursday to submit a piece of legislation to the commission, thereafter his colleague who oversees conflict resolution in Johannesburg would testify.
