Security guard shot in head in cash-in-transit heist near Spruitview

JOHANNESBURG - A security guard on Thursday morning was critically wounded after he was shot during a cash-in-transit heist on the N3 highway in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni.

Paramedics said the man was found on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was airlifted to a private hospital.

“ER24 paramedics, along with another private service, arrived on the scene at 08h10 to find the cash-in-transit vehicle on the side of the road. The male security guard was found lying a few metres away. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head, leaving him in a critical condition,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.