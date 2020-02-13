Security concerns raised after Gauteng pupil raped at special needs school
A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the autistic girl at their Tembisa school, and was later released into the custody of his parents.
JOHANNESBURG - The rape of a 15-year-old pupil at a special needs school in Gauteng allegedly by another pupil has prompted serious questions about security and teacher supervision.
The Gauteng Department of Education said psychologists will be at the school on Thursday morning to provide the necessary support to pupils and educators.
Tania Otto from rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse said the case should be treated with sensitivity.
“This is an autistic child and these children do not have the same social skills and boundaries as we do. A professional person with experience in Autism needs to asses both these children and see whether it was consensual or a case of blared boundaries, and if it was rape why it happened,” she said.
