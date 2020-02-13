Ramaphosa to sign performance agreements with ministers by end of Feb
To strengthen state capacity, President Ramaphosa said he would be signing a performance agreement with ministers by the end of February.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said that he would be signing performance agreements with ministers to “strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability” by the end of this month.
Ramaphosa was delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament on Thursday.
During his address, Ramaphosa said government had implemented the District Development Model - a unique form of social compacting that involves the key role players in every district in order to unlock development and economic opportunities.
“Provincial and national government will re-double their support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities as required by Section 154 of the Constitution and provide for the monitoring and support of municipalities,” he said.
Ramaphosa said 40 municipalities were under the Section 139 intervention. What this means is that the provincial executive would intervene when a municipality could not or did not fulfil its constitutional obligations.
“The measures that will be taken will complement the objectives of the new district-based model of development, that seeks to take an integrated approach to` service delivery,”
To strengthen state capacity, Ramaphosa said he would be signing a performance agreement with ministers by the end of February.
“These agreements – which are based on the targets contained in the Medium-Term Strategic Framework – will be made public so that the people of South Africa can hold those who they elected into office to account,” Ramaphosa said.
He said government saw these agreements as a cornerstone of a new culture of transparency and accountability, whether those who have been given the responsibility to serve, do as was expected of them.
More in Local
-
Govt to establish sovereign wealth fund, state bank - Ramaphosa
-
Sona 2020: How Ramaphosa will prioritise women's businesses
-
R64bn for accommodation - Ramaphosa's Sona 2020 promise for homeless students
-
7,000 police trainees enlisted, Hammanskraal to get its own crime university
-
Aggrieved taxi operators bullied into silence, inquiry told
-
Ramaphosa: Govt ready to table land expropriation bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.