Ramaphosa expected to announces measures to tackle youth unemployment
President Ramaphosa said that the high youth unemployment rate was unacceptable.
CAPE TOWN - All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening to hear what government has planned to address youth unemployment.
Ramaphosa said that government was working on interventions to create more jobs for the youth.
He made the remarks during a gathering in Cape Town on Wednesday where he addressed a group made up of young entrepreneurs, students and young people with disabilities.
President Ramaphosa said that the high youth unemployment rate was unacceptable.
He said of the approximately 1.2 million young people entering the labour market annually, almost two-thirds remained outside of employment, education or training.
And this was what government had set out to address in the implementation of the presidential youth employment intervention, which identified five priority actions for the next five years.
"This will be driven by a specialised project management office and its aim is to increase levels of alignment and focus across government and begin to tackle youth unemployment."
Ramaphosa has promised to announce some of the immediate steps that government was taking to make this a reality during his State of the Nation Address this evening.
