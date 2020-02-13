View all in Latest
Ramaphosa expected to announces measures to tackle youth unemployment

President Ramaphosa said that the high youth unemployment rate was unacceptable.

Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and President Cyril Ramaphosa address young people ahead of the 2020 State of the Nation Address at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 12 February 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and President Cyril Ramaphosa address young people ahead of the 2020 State of the Nation Address at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 12 February 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening to hear what government has planned to address youth unemployment.

Ramaphosa said that government was working on interventions to create more jobs for the youth.

He made the remarks during a gathering in Cape Town on Wednesday where he addressed a group made up of young entrepreneurs, students and young people with disabilities.

President Ramaphosa said that the high youth unemployment rate was unacceptable.

He said of the approximately 1.2 million young people entering the labour market annually, almost two-thirds remained outside of employment, education or training.

And this was what government had set out to address in the implementation of the presidential youth employment intervention, which identified five priority actions for the next five years.

"This will be driven by a specialised project management office and its aim is to increase levels of alignment and focus across government and begin to tackle youth unemployment."

Ramaphosa has promised to announce some of the immediate steps that government was taking to make this a reality during his State of the Nation Address this evening.

