Railway Safety Regulator finalising report into Roodepoort train crash

One person died and another is in a critical condition in hospital following Wednesday night’s accident.

JOHANNESBURG - The Railway Safety Regulator is finalising its report on the preliminary investigation into the cause of a fatal train crash in Roodepoort.

One person died and another is in a critical condition in hospital following Wednesday night’s accident.

The regulator said a passenger locomotive crashed into the rear-end of a stationary goods train.

Both trains were authorised by traffic control to use the line.