Rail Enforcement Unit makes over 200 arrests in first year of deployment

It compromises a hundred officers and gives support to security at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

CAPE TOWN - More than 200 arrests have been made by the Rail Enforcement Unit in its first year of deployment.

The unit was launched two years ago to tackle crime impacting Cape Town's rail network.

It compromises a hundred officers and gives support to security at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The Rail Enforcement Unit - now in its second year - has arrested 238 suspects for a range of offences including assault, armed robbery, possession of drugs and stolen property as well as malicious damage to property.

Almost 30,000 searches on trains and at platforms have been carried out. These operations went beyond the tracks to scrapyards where more than 2,000 meters of stolen copper cable and almost 900 kilograms of metal have been recovered.

Some of those arrested have also been successfully prosecuted.