R10,000 reward for information on missing Tazne van Wyk
The eight-year-old was last seen on Friday when she visited a tuckshop across the road from her Elsies River home.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Community Safety on Thursday said it was offering a R10,000 reward for information that could help find missing Tazne van Wyk.
Police are searching for Pangkaeker Moyhdian, a parolee who's believed to have kidnapped the young child.
The department’s Cayla Murray said: “An award of R10,000 will be provided to anyone who provides information that will lead to finding Tazne.”
Members of the public are urged not to respond to any information by means of vigilantism.
