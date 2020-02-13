View all in Latest
Go

R10,000 reward for information on missing Tazne van Wyk

The eight-year-old was last seen on Friday when she visited a tuckshop across the road from her Elsies River home.

A flyer issued by the Pink Ladies shows the missing child, Tazne van Wyk, as well the suspected kidnapper Pangkaeker Moyhdian. Picture: Pink Ladies
A flyer issued by the Pink Ladies shows the missing child, Tazne van Wyk, as well the suspected kidnapper Pangkaeker Moyhdian. Picture: Pink Ladies
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Community Safety on Thursday said it was offering a R10,000 reward for information that could help find missing Tazne van Wyk.

The eight-year-old was last seen on Friday when she visited a tuckshop across the road from her Elsies River home.

Police are searching for Pangkaeker Moyhdian, a parolee who's believed to have kidnapped the young child.

The department’s Cayla Murray said: “An award of R10,000 will be provided to anyone who provides information that will lead to finding Tazne.”

Members of the public are urged not to respond to any information by means of vigilantism.

