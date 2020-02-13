Police arrest 2 in Limpopo for possession of endangered pangolin
Investigators responded to a tip-off and spotted the pair traveling with the endangered species in the CBD.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested two people in Mokopane after they were caught with a pangolin.
The ant-eating mammal is the most trafficked animal globally, with criminals using it for traditional medicine, mostly in China.
Police were still investigating what the suspects planned to do with the animal and whether there was a larger syndicate involved.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the pair would appear in court soon.
“We haven’t yet established whether this is a syndicate that is involved and we have not determined the particular market of this pangolin,” he said.
