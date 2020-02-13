Pensions: PIC open to finding solutions for the ‘Eskom problem’
The asset manager said it was not consulted about the proposed bailout yet.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has shot down speculation that it's considering bailing out cash-strapped Eskom.
The asset manager said on Thursday it was not consulted about the proposed bailout. The PIC manages over R2 trillion on behalf of its clients, which includes government employees’ pension funds and the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Trade union federation Cosatu has been calling for the PIC to fund Eskom.
PIC spokesperson Sekgoela Sekgoela said: “We have not been consulted and our clients have not been consulted. We are open to engaging with stakeholders to find a lasting solution for the Eskom problem.”
More in Business
-
Cosatu in KZN vows weekly protests against ANC over job losses
-
Eskom sets deadline for applications of cash separation packages
-
Nedbank probing potential impact of data security breach
-
Nedbank warns clients of potential impact in security breach
-
Eskom offers voluntary exit packages to managers
-
Ramaphosa expected to announces measures to tackle youth unemployment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.