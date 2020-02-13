View all in Latest
Parliament: Jacob Zuma Sona attendance tweet under investigation

The post led to speculation about Zuma’s health because last week he had told the courts he was too ill to appear.

FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma ahead of his addresses to his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said it was investigating a tweet from its official account, which had confirmed former President Jacob Zuma’s attendance at Thursday’s State of the Nation Address.

The post led to speculation about Zuma’s health because last week he had told the courts he was too ill to appear.

Parliament later stated it had erroneously tweeted that Zuma would be attending and regretted the error.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “As you know, the presiding officers don’t tweet. We’ve directed the spokesperson of Parliament to investigate how the person who tweeted that arrived at that impression.”

The Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed on Thursday that he would not be attending the opening of Parliament.

