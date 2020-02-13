Parliament: Jacob Zuma Sona attendance tweet under investigation
The post led to speculation about Zuma’s health because last week he had told the courts he was too ill to appear.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament said it was investigating a tweet from its official account, which had confirmed former President Jacob Zuma’s attendance at Thursday’s State of the Nation Address.
The post led to speculation about Zuma’s health because last week he had told the courts he was too ill to appear.
Parliament later stated it had erroneously tweeted that Zuma would be attending and regretted the error.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “As you know, the presiding officers don’t tweet. We’ve directed the spokesperson of Parliament to investigate how the person who tweeted that arrived at that impression.”
The Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed on Thursday that he would not be attending the opening of Parliament.
In confirming list of former Presidents who have confirmed attendance of #SONA, an earlier tweet erroneously included Former President Jacob Zuma. The confirmation was premature; an accurate update will be given later today. The error is regretted. https://t.co/hCjPtzVFNZ— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020
More in Politics
-
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa's 2020 Sona
-
GALLERY: Bright & bold on the Sona red carpet
-
'Fire Gordhan, fix Eskom': Political parties want action from Ramaphosa
-
Tuned out! South Africans share why they're not interested in watching Sona
-
Ramaphosa heavily involved writing process of Sona speech
-
DA ready for fightback from George Mayor Melvin Naik over removal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.